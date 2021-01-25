Liz Weston: The tax credit fix many can’t afford to miss

Low-income families have long relied on tax refunds to catch up on bills, cover medical needs and pay down debt. But just as the pandemic-fueled recession has put many in a precarious financial position, their tax refunds could be much smaller this year — or they could owe. People who did not have taxes withheld from their unemployment benefits may face a tax bill. But perhaps more significant, unemployment benefits don’t apply to two critical tax credits that fuel the refunds for millions of people. There is a fix, though it’s not been widely publicized: Taxpayers can use 2019 income, rather than 2020 income, to qualify for tax credits.