Man charged in rhino horns, elephant ivory trafficking case

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with conspiring to smuggle 10 tons of elephant ivory and rhinoceros horns has been extradited to the United States from Kenya. U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Mansur Mohamed Surur arrived Monday to face the charges in Manhattan federal court. An indictment charged him with conspiring in the illegal poaching of over 35 rhinoceros and more than 100 elephants. Surur pleaded not guilty at an initial court appearance and was detained. He was arrested by Kenyan authorities in Mombasa, Kenya, last July. Two co-defendants were brought to the United States last spring to face charges. A fourth individual is a fugitive.