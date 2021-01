Mexican president tests positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he’s tested positive for COVID-19, making the announcement as his country registers the highest levels of infections and deaths to date. López Obrador has been criticized for his handling of Mexico’s pandemic and for not setting an example of prevention in public. He said Sunday on his official Twitter account that his symptoms are mild and he is under medical treatment. Mexico’s director of epidemiology, said the 67-year-old had a “light” case of COVID-19 and was “isolating at home.” Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero says he’s still working as president.