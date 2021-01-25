Missouri bill would allow deadly force against demonstrators

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri senator is trying to pass a bill that would allow the use of deadly force against protesters on private property. Members of a state Senate committee on Monday debated the change. The legislation also would give immunity to people who run over protesters blocking traffic. It would make demonstrations blocking traffic a felony crime. Republican supporters of the bill said blocking traffic can be dangerous if it blocks ambulances or police from responding to emergencies. Activists said enacting the bill would encourage vigilantism.