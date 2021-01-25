More Houston officers indicted in wake of deadly drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a second Houston police officer has been charged with murder and is among additional officers who have been indicted as part of an ongoing investigation into a Houston Police Department narcotics unit following a deadly 2019 drug raid. In all, a dozen officers tied to the narcotics unit have been indicted after their work came under scrutiny following the January 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas were killed. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said one officer was indicted for murder in Tuttle’s death. Other officers were indicted on charges related to theft of overtime.