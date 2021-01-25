Perry: I ‘obliged’ Trump with introduction to Justice lawyer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After two days of silence, Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania is confirming a New York Times report, saying he had introduced then-President Donald Trump to a top Justice Department lawyer who, according to the newspaper, discussed a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Perry, who has disputed the validity of President Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania, said in Monday’s statement that he obliged Trump’s request for an introduction. The Justice Department’s inspector general says he’s launching an investigation to examine whether any Justice Department officials “engaged in an improper attempt” to overturn the results of the presidential election.