'Soul,' 'Ma Rainey's' among AFI's top 10 films of the year
The American Film Institute on Monday announced its top 10 films of the year, including Pixar’s jazz themed “Soul” and two of Chadwick Boseman’s final films: the August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Spike Lee’s Vietnam drama “Da 5 Bloods,” both of which are Netflix films. Other selections included “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “One Night in Miami…,” “Minari” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.” The organization also included a special citation for “Hamilton.” In lieu of the annual luncheon celebrating the honorees, the AFI will hold a virtual benediction on Feb. 26 streaming on YouTube and the AFI website.