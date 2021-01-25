Taillon excited to reunite with Cole, push for playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Jameson Taillon looks forward to reuniting with former Pirates roommate Gerrit Cole and to reaching the playoffs for the first time with the New York Yankees, who acquired him from Pittsburgh. Taillon is recuperating from his second Tommy John surgery and was acquired Sunday for four prospects. He joins a revamped rotation headed by Cole and projected to include Deivi García, Jordan Montgomery and Corey Kluber. A 29-year-old right-hander, Taillon has not pitched since May 1, 2019. He revamped his throwing mechanics while rehabbing from surgery.