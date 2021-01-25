Target announces $500 bonuses for frontline employees

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) — Target announced it is showing appreciation for its employees who have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic by investing $200 million in bonuses.

The retailer announced in a news release on Monday that all of its hourly employees at its stores, distribution centers, headquarters and field-based offices will receive $500 bonuses.

Store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders are also set to receive a bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $2,000.

Target said in total, more than 375,000 employees will receive bonuses.

“The bonus was a huge relief and it helped me tremendously. I’m happy to know that Target cares for my well-being,” Alejandro Madrid, an employee in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota said in the news release. “I helped my mom with bills and I’m fortunate enough to have saved a portion of the bonus.”

The Minnesota-based company said it will also extend coronavirus benefits for employees into the new year, including waiving its absenteeism policy for COVID-19-related illness and providing mental health support, among other benefits.