Tioga Tells town hall spurs conversation among Owego and Apalachin residents

(WBNG) -- Tioga Tells held a virtual town hall for residents living in Owego and Apalachin Monday evening.

The discussion centered around two years of quality of life surveys the organization has conducted in conjunction with Tioga Opportunities through AmeriCorps. The first survey took place in 2019 and the second went out earlier this year and is focused on the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, concerns expressed by residents centered around what they perceived as a shortage of job opportunities, reliable transportation, and a lack of connection between different communities within the county. Residents in some areas also felt they weren't being represented by county government.

The second survey took place this summer and focused more on the pandemic it's impact on residents.

Some cited a lack of access to healthcare resources, particularly during the crisis as a consistent problem county wide. One participant suggested a mobile medical unit that could serve residents who don't have access to transportation or are high risk when it comes to COVID-19.

Another concern was a lack of access to quality childcare resources, a widespread issue across the Southern Tier.

Project lead Catherine Faruolo says much of the discussion centered around the lack of social opportunities as a result of the crisis.

"Many listed Social relations and mental health as being the biggest impact that COVID-19 has had and it really seems like people are really missing that community factor and that's the biggest thing we've found so far," she said.

Participants shared ways they are staying connected to the community, like through Facebook groups. Others stressed that such gatherings aren't the same as traditional events like Strawberry Fest and Historic House Tours. Along those lines some said they would like to see more opportunities to learn about the history of the area as a way of feeling connected to the community.

Faruolo says the next step is to present the results of the survey and the town hall to County and municipal leaders.

There will be another virtual town hall for residents of Barton, Nichols and Tioga Center on Wednesday and one for those living in the Village of Waverly on Thursday. You can click the highlighted links for more information.