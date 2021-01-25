Trump’s sway over GOP tested as impeachment heads to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House impeachment case against Donald Trump is heading to the Senate for his upcoming trial.

But as House Democratic prosecutors make the ceremonial walk across the Capitol late Monday to deliver the charge of incitement of insurrection, Republican senators are easing off their criticism of the former president.

It’s an early sign of Trump’s enduring sway over the party, even out of office.

Instead Democratic prosecutors are being confronted by a tangle of Republican legal arguments against the legitimacy of the trial and questions whether Trump’s repeated demands to overturn the Joe Biden’s election really amounted to incitement.

The trial is to begin in two weeks.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

BILLS-117hres24eh

