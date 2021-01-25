UK retailing shifts further online as Boohoo buys Debenhams

LONDON (AP) — Around 25,000 U.K. retailing jobs remain under threat even as it emerged Monday that online fashion firm Boohoo has bought Debenhams, one of the country’s oldest department store chains. Meanwhile, online rival ASOS confirmed that it is looking to pick up parts of the sprawling Arcadia Group. The developments further illustrate the huge changes taking place in Britain’s retailing scene during the coronavirus pandemic. With shops selling non-essential items closed once again, many retail outlets, big and small, face the prospect of closing for good. Investors welcomed the news, marking up the share prices of both ASOS and Boohoo.