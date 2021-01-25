White House adding sign language interpreter for briefings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is adding a sign language interpreter to its daily press briefings. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the move during Monday’s briefing, and an interpreter could be seen on the White House’s YouTube stream of the event. It marks a shift from the Trump administration, which had only sporadic press briefings and didn’t include an interpreter until late in President Donald Trump’s term. Last September, a federal judge ordered the White House to include American Sign Language interpretation at all televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic.