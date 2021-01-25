Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY

TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oneida, Otsego, Madison and Southern Oneida

counties.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 7 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A band of steady light snow will lift

across the region Tuesday morning, and stall out along or just

north of the New York State Thruway in the early afternoon. The

snow will taper off through the evening before diminishing even

more overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&