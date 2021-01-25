Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM

EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

