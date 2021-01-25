Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM
EST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&