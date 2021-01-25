Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 7:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO

1 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth

of an inch.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Luzerne and Wyoming

counties. In New York, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Yates

counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A band of steady light snow will lift

across the region Tuesday morning. The snow will mix with or

change to freezing drizzle, with precipitation becoming spotty

in coverage. The spotty mix will change back to scattered light

snow Tuesday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&