Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO
1 AM EST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations from a trace to a quarter of
an inch.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna, Pike,
Lackawanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tompkins,
Tioga, Broome and Seneca counties.
* WHEN…From 9 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A band of steady light snow will lift
across the region Tuesday morning. The snow will mix with or
change to freezing drizzle, with precipitation becoming spotty
in coverage south of the Finger Lakes. The patchy mix will
change back to light snow showers Tuesday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
