Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM EST until WED 5:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO

5 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

3 to 5 inches across the eastern Finger Lakes and into the

western Catskills. Ice accumulations of a light glaze expected

across portions of Chenango, Delaware and Sullivan Counties.

* WHERE…Sullivan, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Onondaga and

Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM Tuesday to 5 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A band of steady light snow will lift

across the region Tuesday morning, and will stall out along or

just north of the New York State Thruway in the early afternoon.

Further to south, snow will mix with or change to freezing

drizzle, with precipitation becoming spotty in coverage. Any

remaining mix will change back over to all snow Tuesday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

