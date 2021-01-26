2 Virginia police officers fired for storming US Capitol

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia police officers charged in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington earlier this month have been fired. The Roanoke Times reports Rocky Mount Town Manager James Ervin announced the firings in a statement issued Tuesday, but he didn’t provide any additional details on the firing of former Sgt. Thomas “T.J.” Robertson and former Officer Jacob Fracker. Robertson had told the newspaper he and Fracker received letters of termination from the town Friday, offering them the opportunity to resign before the firing took effect Tuesday.