A pattern change is coming soon

Tonight: Cloudy. Chance of snow showers early. Some pockets of freezing drizzle are possible through about 11pm. No significant, widespread icing is expected. Any additional snow accumulations will be less than 1”. Wind: SW->NW 5-10 Low: 22-27

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Heavy snow has ended for our area today. There is still, however, a chance of some patchy freezing drizzle as the temperature in the clouds appears to be very close/insufficient for ice crystal growth and, hence, widespread snow development. The best chance of this happening will be through about 10-11pm. If the cloud temperature does reach that temperature that allows ice crystal growth light snow would be the most likely precipitation. It is a very close call, like only a difference of 1 or 2 degrees! IF snow does develop, any additional accumulations will be less than 1”.

Later this week the pattern changes and much colder weather visits. How cold will it be and how long will it last? We'll let you know on 12 News at 5, 5:30 and 6.