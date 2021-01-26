AP sources: Phillies, Realmuto agree on $115.5 million deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that the Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto have agreed on a $115.5 million, five-year contract. Realmuto’s average annual salary of $23.1 million will become the highest for a catcher, topping the $23 million Joe Mauer averaged in a $184 million, eight-year deal with the Minnesota Twins for 2011-18. Realmuto was acquired from the Marlins in 2019 in a trade that sent right-hander Sixto Sanchez and catcher Jorge Alfaro to Miami.