Bipartisan effort underway to honor Capitol Police officer with Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON (WPTA21) – A bipartisan effort to honor a Capitol Police officer who held off rioters and protected the lives of lawmakers is underway.

More than 30 Senators — both Republican and Democrat — have introduced a bill that would award Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal to honor his heroic actions on Jan. 6.

Video taken during the siege inside the Capitol shows Officer Goodman slow down the mob and lure them away from the Senate chamber.

For his heroic actions, he was promoted to acting Deputy House Sergeant at Arms. He also escorted Vice President Kamala Harris at the inauguration.

Lawmakers want to honor him further.

“January 6th was a day that will not be forgotten. U.S. Capitol Police officers, including Officer Goodman, stepped up to protect the Capitol building and the lives within it. Officer Goodman acted quickly to divert the mob away from the Senate Chamber where Senators were still conducting business. His bravery on that day deserves recognition, and this Congressional Gold Medal will ensure his heroic actions are honored,” Sen. Todd Young said.

Goodman is a also decorated Iraq combat veteran.

Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman is rightfully being hailed as a hero after singlehandedly holding back rioters from entering the Senate chambers last week. An Iraq combat vet and member of this Corps, Eugene was a hero long before last Wednesday. We celebrate his valor. pic.twitter.com/CLWlLG3bIW — XVIII Airborne Corps (@18airbornecorps) January 14, 2021

This legislation is also cosponsored by Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), and Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and others.

Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Representatives Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.), and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.).

You can read the legislation here:

