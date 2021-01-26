Broome County received 400 vaccines this week, but demand is high

(WBNG) -- Broome County health officials say they've distributed all the COVID-19 vaccines they received, as more people get vaccinated in the county.

County health officials tell 12 News the Broome County Health Department received 400 vaccines this week, the same as the week before. The county says it's capable of distributing 500 vaccines.

Officials explain the problem isn't distributing the vaccine, the issue is the supply.

Broome County Health Director Rebecca Kaufman says there are far more people in the county seeking the vaccine, than there are vaccines available. She says every week 100% of the vaccines are allocated.

Kaufman explains as the county continues to administer more of the vaccine, she supports publishing the total and weekly numbers of the vaccines delivered.

Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced the nation would boost its vaccine supply.