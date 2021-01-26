California seizes control over struggling vaccine delivery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is revamping its delivery system by centralizing its hodgepodge of county systems and streamlining appointment sign-up, notification, and eligibility for its 40 million residents. A new statewide secretary will spearhead operations and work with private third party administrators to decide where the state’s supply of vaccine should go. California has been dinged for vaccinating so few people even amid a national vaccine shortage that appears to be the main bottleneck. At the same time, residents are clamoring for more information on when they might be vaccinated, frustrated by eligibility rules that vary by county and by hospital system. The news received mix reactions.