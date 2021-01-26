California reverses stay-at-home order as conditions improve

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Business owners hailed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to lift stay-at-home orders across California in response to improving coronavirus conditions. But local health officials expressed concern that it could reverse the recent sharp drop in cases and hospitalizations. The turnaround comes after a month after some hospitals were drawing up plans for rationing care and as ICU capacity still sits at 0% in the vast Southern California region. The order’s end allows churches and restaurants to open for outdoor services and other businesses to reopen as early as this week.