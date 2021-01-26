Central African Republic soldiers kill 44 rebels

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Central African Republic soldiers killed at least 44 rebel fighters in an offensive against the rebel coalition that has been launching attacks in efforts to overtake the newly reelected president, the government said. The offensive was launched in the village of Boyali, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Bangui, the capital, Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada said. The army also regained control of Boda in the southern part of the country, with the support of Rwandan and Russian soldiers.