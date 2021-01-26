Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police have taken to the streets of Dutch towns and cities in force in an attempt to prevent violent rioting that has shaken the country for three successive nights since a nationwide curfew was introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus. By late night Tuesday, the increased police presence appeared to have paid off, with no major rioting or clashes between youths and police reported. Police in Rotterdam said they arrested a total of 33 people for minor offenses and vandalism. Local broadcaster Rijnmond reported that riot police had been deployed in the south and west of the city, but police did not immediately report any major disturbances.