Dwayne Johnson is a contender in NBC sitcom ‘Young Rock’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dwayne Johnson’s new NBC comedy “Young Rock” is a coming-of-age story inspired by his challenging childhood and youth. The story is framed by the adult Johnson’s reflections on his life as he makes a fictional run for president in the year 2032. Johnson says the approach was designed to give him an ongoing role in the comedy, which debuts in February on NBC. “Young Rock” recounts what Johnson faced before becoming a famous pro wrestler and then film and TV star and producer. Johnson declined to say if he might be preparing America for his real-life run for president someday.