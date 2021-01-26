EU urges US to draft joint rule book to rein in tech giants

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is urging U.S. President Joe Biden to help draw up a common rule book to rein in the power of big tech companies like Facebook and Twitter and combat the spread of fake news. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that the way online platforms are doing business impacts on “our democracies, our security and on the quality of our information.” In a speech to the Davos World Economic Forum, she called on Biden to join forces against “the darker sides of the digital world.” She says “together, we could create a digital economy rule book that is valid worldwide,” encompassing data protection, privacy rules and the security of critical infrastructure.