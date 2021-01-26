Skip to Content

Feds: Man threatened family of congressman, journalist

New
2:29 pm National News from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say they’ve arrested a California man for threatening harm in text messages sent during the attack on the Capitol to family members of a New York congressman and a journalist. Robert Lemke was arrested in Bay Point, California, on Tuesday and will make an initial appearance in federal court in Northern California on Wednesday. A criminal complaint charging him with threatening interstate communications says he identifies himself on a Facebook page as a former captain in the U.S. Air Force and a retired sergeant with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office in California. It was not immediately clear who will represent him in court.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content