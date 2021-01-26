Feds: Man threatened family of congressman, journalist

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say they’ve arrested a California man for threatening harm in text messages sent during the attack on the Capitol to family members of a New York congressman and a journalist. Robert Lemke was arrested in Bay Point, California, on Tuesday and will make an initial appearance in federal court in Northern California on Wednesday. A criminal complaint charging him with threatening interstate communications says he identifies himself on a Facebook page as a former captain in the U.S. Air Force and a retired sergeant with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office in California. It was not immediately clear who will represent him in court.