Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Delon Wright scored a career-high 28 points and Wayne Ellington had another impressive shooting night for Detroit, leading the Pistons to a 119-104 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers. Jerami Grant scored 25 points for the Pistons, who still have the NBA’s worst record but took advantage of Joel Embiid’s absence. The Philadelphia star was out with back tightness. Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 25 points. Ellington scored 20 for the Pistons and shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range. He is 30 of 50 from beyond the arc in his last six games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t look far to find their new offensive coordinator. The club has promoted quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to the position. Canada replaces Randy Fichtner. Fichtner’s contract was not renewed after the Steelers were upset by Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs. Canada joined the Steelers a year ago following several assistant coaching stints at the collegiate level. Canada takes over an offense that sputtered down the stretch this season. Pittsburgh lost five of its final six games and finished last in the NFL in yards rushing.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jameson Taillon looks forward to reuniting with former Pirates roommate Gerrit Cole and to reaching the playoffs for the first time with the New York Yankees, who acquired him from Pittsburgh. Taillon is recuperating from his second Tommy John surgery and was acquired Sunday for four prospects. He joins a revamped rotation headed by Cole and projected to include Deivi García, Jordan Montgomery and Corey Kluber. A 29-year-old right-hander, Taillon has not pitched since May 1, 2019. He revamped his throwing mechanics while rehabbing from surgery.

UNDATED (AP) — Suspended NFL receiver Martavis Bryant has signed with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. The former Steelers and Raiders player had been suspended multiple times by the NFL for substance abuse violations. Bryant, who starred at Clemson, drew an indefinite suspension in 2018 while with Oakland. He has not played in the league since. The NFL said at the time he violated terms of his conditional reinstatement from a previous ban under the league’s substance abuse policy. Argos coach Ryan Dinwiddie says he does not doubt Bryant’s talent, but “he has to learn the CFL game.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed catcher Joe Hudson to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. The 29-year-old Hudson has appeared in 18 major-league games for St. Louis, Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels. Hudson is a career .167 hitter with one RBI in 30 career at-bats. He will be in the mix to compete for the backup job behind Jacob Stallings, a Gold Glove finalist in 2020.

UNDATED (AP) — Bucknell basketball is back. COVID-19 tests within the Tier 1 group of the men’s and women’s teams that were announced as positive on Saturday have been amended to a negative result by the laboratory that conducted the testing. The school says two test results were incorrectly recorded as positive by Genetworx, and quality control processes in place at the company caught the error. Athletes, coaches and other Tier 1 personnel from both teams have been released from quarantine and will return to practice and their regular COVID-19 testing. Both teams will play Lehigh this weekend as originally scheduled.