Here’s how you can get involved with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s annual “Check Out Hunger” campaign

(WBNG) -- The Food Bank of the Southern Tier's annual "Check Out Hunger" campaign, which is their largest community fundraiser, is now in full swing.

But, this year, representatives say the campaign will look a little different.

Not only can shoppers make a donation at a participating grocery store, but they can also participate in a virtual food drive.

Community Engagement Manager, Katherine Strawser, says as food insecurity continues to rise, it's important to help those in need and highlights the impact donations can have.

"Talking about last year's impact -- it was more than 839,270 meals for people in Broome, Chemung, Steuben, Schulyer, Tioga and Tompkins county and all the funds raised stay right here in the Southern Tier for those families who face food insecurity," says Strawser.

She adds that since the start of the pandemic, the Food Bank has served 25% more families than ever before, and breaking down those numbers down further, she shares that 1 in 4 children across the Southern Tier are facing food insecurity on weekends and holiday breaks. 1 in 6 adults across the Southern Tier, she adds, are expected to face food insecurity this year.

The campaign and virtual food drive are in effect and run until mid March.

To find more information or donate, click here.