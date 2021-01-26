‘Historic’ snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major winter storm blanketed parts of the middle of the country with snow, disrupting traffic and closing some coronavirus testing sites. The snow was forecast into late Tuesday in some areas of the Midwest, with at least 4 inches expected across most of an area stretching from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan. Parts of southeast Nebraska and western Iowa got more than three times that much by Tuesday morning and totals could reach up to 15 inches. And a winter weather advisory was issued for northwest Indiana. Elsewhere in the U.S, a storm buried northern Arizona in snow on Monday while sending flurries to the outskirts of Las Vegas and Phoenix.