Iran sentences brother of senior vice president to 2 years

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has sentenced the brother of the country’s senior vice president to two years in prison on corruption charges. The spokesman of Iran’s judiciary said on Tuesday that the verdict for Mahdi Jahangiri, the brother of Eshaq Jahangiri, cannot be appealed. Mahdi Jahangiri was on the board of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce and was also the founder of the private Gardeshgari Bank. Charges against him included “professional currency smuggling” in the amounts of 607,100 euros and $108,000. He was ordered to return the funds and fined four times the amounts in question. Jahangiri was arrested in October 2017 and released on bail in March 2018, pending trial.