Lawmakers say North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean lawmakers say a North Korean diplomat who served as the country’s acting ambassador to Kuwait has defected to the South. The lawmakers say they were briefed by the National Intelligence Service that the diplomat arrived in South Korea in September 2019 with his wife and at least one child. North Korea, which touts itself as a socialist paradise, is extremely sensitive about defections, especially among its elite, and has sometimes insisted that they are South Korean or American plots to undermine its government.