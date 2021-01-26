Russia, US exchange documents to extend nuclear pact

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Russia and the United States have exchanged documents to extend their last remaining nuclear arms control pact days before it is set to expire. A Kremlin readout of a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the two leaders voiced satisfaction with the move to extend the New START treaty. The extension doesn’t require congressional approval in the U.S., but Russian lawmakers must ratify it. Members of the Kremlin-controlled parliament said they would fast-track the issue and complete the necessary steps this week. New START expires on Feb. 5. After taking office last week, Biden proposed extending the treaty for five years.