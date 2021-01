TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow and snow showers. 1-4” 90% High 26 (24-28) Wind SE 10-15 mph

A low will give us snow Tuesday. Not a huge storm, but Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect today, into Wednesday. Accumulations of 1-6” are expected. There may be some sleet or freezing rain over NEPA, lowering their accumulations.