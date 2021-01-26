Some Pennsylvania Guard will be in Washington until March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of members of the Pennsylvania National Guard will be in Washington for the next two months. The Guard said Tuesday they’ll be helping help with crowd management, assisting with traffic control and performing other duties. The Guard says about 2,350 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard were in Washington at one point to help secure the Capitol after the Jan. 6 riot and for Joe Biden’s inauguration last week. About 450 members are expected to be helping in Washington until mid-March. They will be housed in hotel rooms. Their duties also include communications, logistics and medical services.