GOP largely sides against holding Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but five Senate Republicans have voted in favor of an effort to dismiss Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial. The vote on Tuesday made clear a conviction of the former president for “incitement of insurrection” after the deadly Capitol siege on Jan. 6 is unlikely. While the Republicans did not succeed in ending the trial before it began, the test vote made clear that Trump still has enormous sway over his party as he becomes the first former president to be tried for impeachment. A two-thirds vote would be required for Trump’s conviction. Arguments in the trial begin the week of Feb. 8.