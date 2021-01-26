Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oneida, Otsego, Madison and Southern Oneida

counties.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery, snow covered road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A band of steady light snow will lift

across the region this morning, and stall out along or just

north of the New York State Thruway in the early afternoon.

Snowfall rates will increase to around 1 inch per hour at times

this afternoon. The snow will taper off through the evening

before diminishing even more overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

