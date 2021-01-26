Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oneida, Otsego, Madison and Southern Oneida
counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery, snow covered road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A band of steady light snow will lift
across the region this morning, and stall out along or just
north of the New York State Thruway in the early afternoon.
Snowfall rates will increase to around 1 inch per hour at times
this afternoon. The snow will taper off through the evening
before diminishing even more overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&