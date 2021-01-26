Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 5:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional sleet accumulations of

less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

&&