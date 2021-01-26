Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 7:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 7:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS
MORNING TO 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Luzerne and Wyoming
counties. In New York, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Yates
counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery, snow covered roads. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow moves in this morning. Snowfall
rates may approach 1 inch per hour for brief period of time late
this morning and early afternoon. The snow will mix with or
change to freezing drizzle this afternoon, with precipitation
becoming spotty in coverage. The spotty mix will change back to
scattered light snow tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&