Winter Weather Advisory until WED 1:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Periods of snow and sleet expected, with patchy freezing

drizzle. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice

accumulations under one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna, Pike,

Lackawanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tompkins,

Tioga, Broome and Seneca counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snow covered roads. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Scattered snow showers, mixed with sleet,

are expected to increase in coverage this evening as an area of

low pressure moves east across New York. In between the snow

showers, pockets of freezing drizzle are expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for New York can be found at

ny511.org, and for Pennsylvania at pa511.com, or by calling 5-1-

1.

&&