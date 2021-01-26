Winter Weather Advisory until WED 1:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Northern Wayne County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations one tenth to two tenths of

an inch.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna, Pike,

Lackawanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tompkins,

Tioga, Broome and Seneca counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snow covered roads. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow will mix with or change to

freezing drizzle by this afternoon, with precipitation becoming

spotty in coverage. The spotty mix will change back to

scattered light snow tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for New York can be found at ny511.org,

and for Pennsylvania at pa511.com, or by calling 5-1-1.

&&