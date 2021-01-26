Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS

MORNING TO 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations for a trace to a quarter of

an inch.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna, Pike,

Lackawanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tompkins,

Tioga, Broome and Seneca counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snow covered roads. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow moves in this morning. Snowfall

rates may approach 1 inch per hour for brief period of time late

this morning and early afternoon. The snow will mix with or

change to freezing drizzle this afternoon, with precipitation

becoming spotty in coverage. The spotty mix will change back to

scattered light snow tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&