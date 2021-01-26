Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM EST until WED 5:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS

MORNING TO 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

3 to 5 inches across the eastern Finger Lakes and into the

western Catskills. Ice accumulations of a light glaze expected

across portions of Chenango, Delaware and Sullivan Counties in

New York.

* WHERE…Sullivan, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Onondaga and

Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 5 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snow covered roads. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow this morning will intensify

around noon, with snowfall rates approaching 1 inch per hour for

brief period of time into the early afternoon. The snow may mix

with or change to freezing drizzle this afternoon, with

precipitation becoming spotty in coverage. The spotty mix will

change back to scattered light snow tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&