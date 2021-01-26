Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM EST until WED 5:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM EST until WED 5:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 5 inches across the eastern Finger Lakes and into the
western Catskills. Ice accumulations of a light glaze expected
across portions of Chenango, Delaware and Sullivan Counties in
New York.
* WHERE…Sullivan, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Onondaga and
Southern Cayuga counties.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 5 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snow covered roads. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow this morning will intensify
around noon, with snowfall rates approaching 1 inch per hour for
brief period of time into the early afternoon. The snow may mix
with or change to freezing drizzle this afternoon, with
precipitation becoming spotty in coverage. The spotty mix will
change back to scattered light snow tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&