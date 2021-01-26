Winter Weather Advisory until WED 5:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until WED 5:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches across the northern Finger Lakes and into the
western Catskills. Ice accumulations of a light glaze expected
south of the New York Thruway.
* WHERE…Sullivan, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Onondaga and
Southern Cayuga counties.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 5 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snow covered roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Steady snow has ended, but scattered snow
showers, mixed with sleet, are expected to increase in coverage
this evening as an area of low pressure moves east across New
York. In between the snow showers, pockets of freezing drizzle
are expected. Snowfall amounts will vary, with an additional 1
to 2 inches expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for New York can be found at
ny511.org, or by calling 5-1-1.
