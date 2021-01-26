Winter Weather Advisory until WED 5:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

3 to 6 inches across the northern Finger Lakes and into the

western Catskills. Ice accumulations of a light glaze expected

south of the New York Thruway.

* WHERE…Sullivan, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Onondaga and

Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 5 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snow covered roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Steady snow has ended, but scattered snow

showers, mixed with sleet, are expected to increase in coverage

this evening as an area of low pressure moves east across New

York. In between the snow showers, pockets of freezing drizzle

are expected. Snowfall amounts will vary, with an additional 1

to 2 inches expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for New York can be found at

ny511.org, or by calling 5-1-1.

&&