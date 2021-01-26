Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 12:56PM EST until January 26 at 5:00PM EST by NWS State College PA

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 12:56PM EST until January 26 at 5:00PM EST by NWS State College PAUpdated
* WHAT…Freezing rain and sleet. Additional sleet accumulations
of less than an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery roads and sidewalks.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.