Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 12:56PM EST until January 26 at 5:00PM EST by NWS State College PA

* WHAT…Freezing rain and sleet. Additional sleet accumulations

of less than an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery roads and sidewalks.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.