Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 8:49PM EST until January 27 at 1:00AM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch

tonight…with storm total snowfall amounts 3 to 5 inches by

Wednesday morning.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Southern Wayne, Bradford,

Susquehanna, Pike, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming and Northern

Wayne counties. In New York, Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler,

Steuben, Tioga, Broome, Yates and Seneca counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.