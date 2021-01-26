Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 8:49PM EST until January 27 at 1:00AM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 8:49PM EST until January 27 at 1:00AM EST by NWS Binghamton NYUpdated
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch
tonight…with storm total snowfall amounts 3 to 5 inches by
Wednesday morning.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Southern Wayne, Bradford,
Susquehanna, Pike, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming and Northern
Wayne counties. In New York, Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler,
Steuben, Tioga, Broome, Yates and Seneca counties.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.