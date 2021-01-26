Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 8:49PM EST until January 27 at 7:00AM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 8:49PM EST until January 27 at 7:00AM EST by NWS Binghamton NYUpdated
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches
tonight…with storm total snowfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches by
Wednesday morning.
* WHERE…Otsego and Madison counties.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.